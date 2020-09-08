1/1
Joann Greer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

A Bloomfield resident, Mrs. Joann Greer, age 75, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Baptist Healthcare in Louisville. She was born August 30, 1945 in Louisville to the late Robert Earl and Audrey Williams Hatfield. She was a former cook for Kurtz restaurant, a home health caregiver, and loved horses.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Greer Sr.; and brother, Frank Ray Hatfield.

She is survived by her daughter, Glenna Greer of Louisville; sons, Marvin Greer Jr. of Louisville, Scott (Judy Combs) Greer of Raywick; sisters, Freda Matheny of Louisville, Doris Jean (Charles) Vannoy of Hodgenville, Linda (Glenn) Carey of Gregory, MI; and grandchildren, Ashley and Joseph Greer.

Following Joann's wishes, cremation was chosen. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home
101 Reasor Avenue
Taylorsville, KY 40071
(502) 477-8134
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved