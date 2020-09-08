

A Bloomfield resident, Mrs. Joann Greer, age 75, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Baptist Healthcare in Louisville. She was born August 30, 1945 in Louisville to the late Robert Earl and Audrey Williams Hatfield. She was a former cook for Kurtz restaurant, a home health caregiver, and loved horses.



Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Greer Sr.; and brother, Frank Ray Hatfield.



She is survived by her daughter, Glenna Greer of Louisville; sons, Marvin Greer Jr. of Louisville, Scott (Judy Combs) Greer of Raywick; sisters, Freda Matheny of Louisville, Doris Jean (Charles) Vannoy of Hodgenville, Linda (Glenn) Carey of Gregory, MI; and grandchildren, Ashley and Joseph Greer.



Following Joann's wishes, cremation was chosen. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield was in charge of arrangements.

