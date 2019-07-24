John "Buck" Manning, 70, of Taylorsville, died on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Baptist Health Louisville. Born in Louisville, he was the son of the late George Leroy and Della Frances Hancock Manning.



His survivors include his wife of 49 years, Alice A. Manning of Taylorsville; children, Johnny Manning and his wife, Kim, Jason Manning and his wife, Becky, Karen Leff and her husband, Steve, Jeff Manning, and Sherrie Coulter and her husband, Brad, all of Taylorsville; 2 brothers; 4 sisters; 15 grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter.



Funeral services were conducted at 1 p.m., Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville. Reverend Chad Goodlett and Randall Burgin officiated.



Visitation was from 1 p.m., until 8 p.m., Monday, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville.



Arrangements were entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville.