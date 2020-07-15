

Joseph Louis Patterson, 50, passed away on July 12, 2020.



Joe was employed by General Electric for over 25 years. He was a member of All Saints Catholic Church in Taylorsville.



Joe is preceded in death by his father, David Patterson; and sister, Christina Cunningham.



Joe is survived by his loving wife, Patti Patterson; daughter, Malorie Patterson; mother, Kathy Patterson; sister, Sherie Hicks (Charlie); and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.



Visitation will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home East Louisville Chapel, on Thursday, July 16, 2020.



A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020, followed by cremation.



The family of Joe wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. Grewal and staff at Brownsboro Norton Cancer Institute.

