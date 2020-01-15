Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Ronald "Ronnie" Ford. View Sign Service Information Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home 101 Reasor Avenue Taylorsville , KY 40071 (502)-477-8134 Send Flowers Obituary



A Taylorsville resident, Mr. Joseph Ronald "Ronnie" Ford, age 71, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Jewish Hospital in Shelbyville. He was born July 3, 1948, in Louisville, to the late Joseph and Beatrice Davis Ford. Ronnie was the former owner of Tatum Ford Machinery and Classic Muffler Co. He was also a former employee of Durkee Famous Foods and a member of the Spencer County Gun Club.



Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Phyllis Adkins, Wanda McGuire, and Lisa Ruhe; and brother, Charles Edward "Butch" Ford.



He is survived by his wife, Karen Scherer Ford; son, Michael (Sandie) Ford of Taylorsville; grandsons, Blaine and Baylin Ford, both of Taylorsville; several cousins; niece; nephews; and many great friends also survive.



Funeral services for Mr. Joseph Ronald "Ronnie" Ford will be Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. from the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home. Bro Chad Goodlett officiating. Interment will be at Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville.



Published in The Spencer Magnet on Jan. 15, 2020

