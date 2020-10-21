1/1
Kathleen Marie Russell
Kathleen Marie Russell, 56, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her dear daughter, Rose Marie Russell; parents, Richard and Eleanor Butsch; and brothers, Rob Butsch and David Butsch.

Kathy leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband of 26 years, David Russell; daughter, Britany Russell (Darren Moore); brother, Rick Butsch (Pam); and many nieces and nephews.

Kathy was a devoted wife and mother who cared for her family unconditonally.

A service to honor the life of Kathy was held Friday, October 16, 2020, at 12 p.m. in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Road with burial following in Resthaven Memorial Park.

Visitation was Thursday, October 15, 2020, from 1 - 7 p.m. and Friday, October 16, 2020, at 10 a.m. until the start of the funeral.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation www.umdf.org or to the American Diabetes Association www.diabetes.org.

Published in The Spencer Magnet on Oct. 21, 2020.
