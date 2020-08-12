1/
Katie B. Stevens
Katie B. Stevens, 83, of Shelbyville, formerly of Taylorsville, died on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville. Born in Spencer County, she was the daughter of the late John William and Josephine Curtsinger McKinley, and the widow of Howard Thomas Stevens.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, William "Billy" Stevens; and daughters, Carolyn Stevens and Myrtle McGee.

A private funeral service was conducted with the Reverend Bill Taylor officiating. Interment was in the Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville.

Visitation was from 2 p.m., until 8 p.m., Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville, and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Spencer Magnet on Aug. 12, 2020.
