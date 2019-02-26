Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Wilson Donovan. View Sign



A Taylorsville resident, Mr. Kenneth Wilson Donovan, age 88, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019, in Signature Healthcare of Spencer County. He was born February 7, 1931, in Spencer County to the late Ollie B. and Elizabeth Shelburne Donovan. Kenneth was a retired employee of International Harvester, Whayne Supply, and was a self-employed construction contractor and farmer. He was a member of Van Buren Baptist Church and Mt. Eden Masonic Lodge #263 F.&A.M.



Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Carol Searcy Donovan; and sister, Christine Ware.



He is survived by his daughters, Rhonda Renee (Ronnie) Smith of Silex, MO., Deborah Sue Peach of Mt. Eden, Carol Ann Reid, and Donna (Bro. Leslie) Bentley, both of Waddy; son, Kenneth Daniel "Danny" (Joyce) Donovan of Bloomfield; sisters, Marie Thomas, Laurie Donovan, both of Taylorsville; brother, Donnie (Judy) Donovan of Berea, 10 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.



Funeral services for Mr. Kenneth Wilson Donovan will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville. Bro. Leslie Bentley and Bro. Paul Broyles will officiate. Interment will be in Big Spring Cemetery.



Funeral Home Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home

101 Reasor Avenue

Taylorsville , KY 40071

(502) 477-8134

101 Reasor Avenue

Taylorsville , KY 40071

(502) 477-8134 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Spencer Magnet on Feb. 27, 2019

