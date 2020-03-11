Larry Dewayne Bishop, 60, died Monday, March 9, 2020.
He was retired from LG&E.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn Bishop; parents, R.D. and Ada Best Bishop; and sister, Glenda Giles (Bobby).
He is survived by his children, Kristina Long (Mason), Jessica Schulte (T.J.) and Jacob Bishop (Jamie); grandchildren, Gwyneth, Evelyn and Vivian Schulte and Lucas Bishop; and siblings, Gary Bishop (Dorothy) and Brenda Ludwick (Berk).
His funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Bardstown City Cemetery.
Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Wednesday.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on Mar. 11, 2020