Mr. Larry Stephen Flowers, 58, of Taylorsville, died on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Mr. Flowers was born in Louisville on November 11, 1960, to the late Donald Fred and Norma Jean Flowers.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Caydan Michael Flowers; and two brothers.
His survivors include his wife, Michele Russell Flowers; twin sons, Landan Coleman Flowers and Braydan Stephen Flowers; one brother; two nieces; three nephews; one great-niece; two great-nephews; several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral service was held at 12 p.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019, in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial at Hebron Cemetery. Friends and family visited on Thursday from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Norton Children's Hospital NICU, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or the Sarah Cannon Cancer Research Institute (Nashville, TN).
www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Spencer Magnet on Aug. 13, 2019