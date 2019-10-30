Lois Faye Ulery, 82, of Briar Ridge, died on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at her residence. Born in Spencer County, she was the daughter of the late Vachel and Lucille Williams McGaughey.
Her survivors include her husband, Eugene Ulery; son, Ricky Ulery and his wife, Teresa; 2 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; a brother; and 2 sisters.
Funeral services were conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, October 25, 2019, at the Briar Ridge Christian Church. Reverend Eugene Neyhart and the Reverend Jason Bradshaw officiated. Interment was in Highland Memory Gardens in Mount Washington.
Visitation was 2 - 8 p.m., Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the Briar Ridge Christian Church.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville, and online condolences may be expressed at halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on Oct. 30, 2019