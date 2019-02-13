Obituary



Lois Harley, 80, of Taylorsville, died on Monday, February 4, 2019, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. Born in Spencer County, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Georgia May Richardson Nation, and the widow of Willis Marion Harley.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, James Wayne Harley.



Her survivors include her sons, Willis Roy Harley and Jesse Milton Harley and his wife, Christa, of Taylorsville; daughter, Joann Harley and her significant other, Timmy Goodlett, also of Taylorsville; and her six grandchildren.



Services were conducted at 1 p.m., Friday, February 8, 2019, at the Valley Cemetery Chapel, with Reverend Chad Goodlett officiating. Interment was in Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville.



Visitation was from 11 a.m., until 12:30 p.m., Friday, February 8, 2019, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville.



Arrangements were entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville. Funeral Home Hall-Taylor Funeral Home

52 West Main Street

Taylorsville , KY 40071

502-477-1655 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Spencer Magnet on Feb. 13, 2019

