A Taylorsville resident, Mrs. Louise Kellems, age 77, passed away Thursday March 7, 2019, at University of Louisville Hospital. Louise was born January 4, 1942, in Taylorsville to the late Shelby B. and Ruby Hurst Walls. She was a retired employee of General Electric and attended Taylorsville Community Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband Larry Kellems; sisters, Roberta Walls, Dee Rogers and Catherine Walls; and brothers, Shelby L. Walls and J.B. Walls.
She is survived by her daughters, Vanessa (Paul) Yates, Michelle (Ken) Rakentine, both of Taylorsville, and Tammy (Chris) White of Union; step-son, Jeremy Kellems of Richmond, VA; sisters, Janette (Wesley) Hart of Richmond, VA, and Carolyn Whitaker of Taylorsville; brothers, Billy Walls of Campbellsburg and Larry (Marilyn) Walls of Pee Wee Valley; 6 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Louise Kellems were held Monday, March 11, 2019, at noon at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home. Sister Mavis Bennett officiated. Interment was at Valley Cemetery.
Friends called at the funeral home from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday and after 9 a.m. on Monday. The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home
101 Reasor Avenue
Taylorsville, KY 40071
(502) 477-8134
Published in The Spencer Magnet on Mar. 13, 2019