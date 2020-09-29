Margie Ann Hobbs, 81, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. She was born in her beloved mountains of Eastern Kentucky, to the late Nancy Reynolds Toler and Chester Toler. She was also preceded in death by sisters, Mildred Servin, Stella Neal, Janet Terry, and brother, Gene Toler
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Patti Hobbs, Fisherville, Terri Hashemi, Edinburgh, IN, Wendy Edwards Watts (Kevin), Taylorsville, Angela White (Steve), Hamilton, OH, and Melanie Kelley (Rob), Louisville. She was Grammy and Mimi to her 15 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Larry Toler; and sisters, Mary Rivera and Ina Housley.
Funeral services were held on Monday, September 21, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Evergreen Funeral Home, Preston Hwy., Louisville.
Visitation was Sunday, September 20, 2020, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial was at Shepherd's Cemetery in Booneville, following the funeral.
She will be greatly missed, and sympathy expressions may be in the form of charitable contributions in Margie's name to the church/charity of your choice
Online condolences may be expressed at the funeral home website.