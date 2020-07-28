1/
Mary Elizabeth Spears
Mary Elizabeth Spears, 91, of Mount Washington, formerly of Taylorsville, died on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Baptist Health Lagrange. Born in Spencer County, she was the daughter of the late Owen and Sadie Romine Sparrow and the widow of Jack Woodson Spears.

Her survivors include her son, Craig Spears, (Martha Ann) of Elk Creek; a brother; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A private funeral service was conducted with the Reverend Dr. Jim Castlen officiating. Interment was in the Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville, and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Spencer Magnet on Jul. 28, 2020.
