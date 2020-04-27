Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Frances Chesser. View Sign Service Information Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home 101 Reasor Avenue Taylorsville , KY 40071 (502)-477-8134 Send Flowers Obituary



A Taylorsville resident, Mrs. Mary Frances Chesser, age 91, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of Spencer County. She was born June 14, 1928, in Spencer County to the late Willie and Ollie Truax Martin. Mrs. Chesser was a retired food service employee at Spencer County Elementary, was a member of New Hope Tabernacle and former member of Taylorsville First Assembly of God.



Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Randall Wayne Chesser; 6 sisters; and 6 brothers.



She is survived by daughters, Betty (Joe) Vires of Taylorsville, Shan (Hal) Hare of Lakeland, FL., Shawna (Donald) Ingram of Taylorsville; sons, Wayne (Anna) Chesser of Mt. Washington, Orville (Imogene) Chesser of Taylorsville, Randy (Tonya) Chesser of Bloomfield; 18 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-great-grandchild.



Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Frances Chesser will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contribution to New Hope Tabernacle. The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home of Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements. A Taylorsville resident, Mrs. Mary Frances Chesser, age 91, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of Spencer County. She was born June 14, 1928, in Spencer County to the late Willie and Ollie Truax Martin. Mrs. Chesser was a retired food service employee at Spencer County Elementary, was a member of New Hope Tabernacle and former member of Taylorsville First Assembly of God.Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Randall Wayne Chesser; 6 sisters; and 6 brothers.She is survived by daughters, Betty (Joe) Vires of Taylorsville, Shan (Hal) Hare of Lakeland, FL., Shawna (Donald) Ingram of Taylorsville; sons, Wayne (Anna) Chesser of Mt. Washington, Orville (Imogene) Chesser of Taylorsville, Randy (Tonya) Chesser of Bloomfield; 18 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-great-grandchild.Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Frances Chesser will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contribution to New Hope Tabernacle. The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home of Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Spencer Magnet on Apr. 22, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Spencer Magnet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close