A Taylorsville resident, Mrs. Mary Frances Chesser, age 91, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of Spencer County. She was born June 14, 1928, in Spencer County to the late Willie and Ollie Truax Martin. Mrs. Chesser was a retired food service employee at Spencer County Elementary, was a member of New Hope Tabernacle and former member of Taylorsville First Assembly of God.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Randall Wayne Chesser; 6 sisters; and 6 brothers.
She is survived by daughters, Betty (Joe) Vires of Taylorsville, Shan (Hal) Hare of Lakeland, FL., Shawna (Donald) Ingram of Taylorsville; sons, Wayne (Anna) Chesser of Mt. Washington, Orville (Imogene) Chesser of Taylorsville, Randy (Tonya) Chesser of Bloomfield; 18 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Frances Chesser will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contribution to New Hope Tabernacle. The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home of Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on Apr. 22, 2020