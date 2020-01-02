

Mary Lois Hawkins, 76, of Bloomfield, died on Monday, December 23, 2019, at her daughter's residence near Brandenburg. A native of VanBuren, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late James Elliott and Beulah Pearl Montgomery Peach, and the widow of Ralph Holmes Hawkins.



Her survivors include her children, David Barnes and his wife, Carol, of Mount Eden, Mike Barnes and his wife, Charlene, of Shelbyville, Tammy Weber and her husband, Matthew, Brandenburg, and Dustin Hawkins of New Albany, Indiana; one stepson; two stepdaughters; two sisters; 13 grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; several step-great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.



Funeral services were conducted at 2:30 p.m., Monday, December 30, 2019, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville. Reverend Gayle Brown officiated. Interment was in the Highview Cemetery in Chaplin.



Visitation was from noon until 8 p.m., Sunday, December 29 2019, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville. Arrangements were entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville.