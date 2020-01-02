Mary Lois Hawkins

Service Information
Hall-Taylor Funeral Home
52 West Main Street
Taylorsville, KY
40071
(502)-477-1655
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hall-Taylor Funeral Home
52 West Main Street
Taylorsville, KY 40071
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
2:30 PM
Hall-Taylor Funeral Home
52 West Main Street
Taylorsville, KY 40071
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers


Mary Lois Hawkins, 76, of Bloomfield, died on Monday, December 23, 2019, at her daughter's residence near Brandenburg. A native of VanBuren, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late James Elliott and Beulah Pearl Montgomery Peach, and the widow of Ralph Holmes Hawkins.

Her survivors include her children, David Barnes and his wife, Carol, of Mount Eden, Mike Barnes and his wife, Charlene, of Shelbyville, Tammy Weber and her husband, Matthew, Brandenburg, and Dustin Hawkins of New Albany, Indiana; one stepson; two stepdaughters; two sisters; 13 grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; several step-great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were conducted at 2:30 p.m., Monday, December 30, 2019, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville. Reverend Gayle Brown officiated. Interment was in the Highview Cemetery in Chaplin.

Visitation was from noon until 8 p.m., Sunday, December 29 2019, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville. Arrangements were entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on Jan. 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.