Mary Y. Akins, 81, of Taylorsville, died on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville. A native of Spencer County, she was the daughter of the late Aubrey and Lula Belle Thomas Hardin. She was a faithful member of the All Saints Catholic Church, where she was chairman of the bereavement committee, formerly taught CCD, and frequently served as a lector and Eucharistic minister. A retired teacher's assistant, she worked for many years at Taylorsville Elementary School. She was a counselor for the and participated in Spencer County . Artistically gifted, she enjoyed baking, and she will be well remembered by her family and friends and community wide, especially for her cakes and pies and her sweet rolls at Christmas.



Survivors include her husband of over 62 years, Tommie Akins of Taylorsville; children, Cheryl Riney and her husband, Christopher, of Carrollton, Wayne Akins and his wife, Donna, of Canton, GA, Carol Akins of Taylorsville, and Robert Akins and his wife, Michele, of Louisville; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.



The mass of Christian burial will be said at 11 a.m., Thursday, January 30, 2020, at the All Saints Catholic Church, with the Reverend John R. Johnson, Jr., and the Reverend Scott Wimsett concelebrating. Interment will be in the Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville.



Published in The Spencer Magnet on Jan. 29, 2020

