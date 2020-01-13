Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mattie Lucille Goodlett. View Sign Service Information Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home 101 Reasor Avenue Taylorsville , KY 40071 (502)-477-8134 Send Flowers Obituary



A Taylorsville resident, Mrs. Mattie Lucille Goodlett, age 86, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019, at Signature HealthCare in Taylorsville. She was born January 16, 1933, in Washington County to the late Evan and Anna Belle Gibbs Keeling, Sr. She was a homemaker and a member of Church of God of Prophecy of Louisville.



Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Raphel Goodlett; sons, Danny, Earl, Ronnie and Glen Goodlett; sisters, Frances Rose, Carolyn Jewell; and brothers, Larkin, Charlie, James, and Evan Keeling, Jr.



She is survived by her son, Evan Raphel Goodlett of Taylorsville; sisters, Elizabeth Breeding of Springfield, Ann Terry of Salem, IN, Effie Cox, Louise Collins, both of Taylorsville, Betty Atha of Frankfort, Rosie (Gayle) Hilbert of Taylorsville and Donna Kay (Luther) Peak of Louisville; 11 grandchildren; and 17 great grandchildren also survive.



Funeral services for Mrs. Mattie Lucille Goodlett were held at 2 p.m. Monday, January 6, 2020, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville. Bro. David Nichols, Bro. Jesse Jewell and Bro. Robbie Delph officiated. Interment was in Valley Cemetery.



Published in The Spencer Magnet on Jan. 8, 2020

