Melvin Hume, 91, of Taylorsville, died on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Signature HealthCare of Spencer County. Born in Cincinnati, OH, he was the son of the late David Phillip and Neva June Foley Hume. He was a member of the Van Buren Church of Christ, and his memberships also included the Taylorsville Lodge 210 of Free and Accepted Masons. A U.S. Army veteran, he served in the Korean War. He was an auto mechanic and formerly owned and operated the old Ashland Oil station in Taylorsville. During the 1970s and 80s, he worked as a school bus driver for the Spencer County School system. He served 16 years as a deputy sheriff, four years as the sheriff of Spencer County, and worked for two years as a policeman for the City of Taylorsville. Having a lifelong interest in automobiles, he collected and restored old cars.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Harold Hume, Kenneth Hume, Andrew Hume, and William Hume, and sisters, Mary Earl Goodwin and Mildred Natale.



His survivors include his wife of 64 years, Shirley Stinnett Hume of Taylorsville; children, Bobby Hume and his wife, Beth, and Ronnie Hume and his wife, Patsy, all of Lawrenceburg, Barry Hume and his wife, Denise, of Little Mount, Melva Hill of Shelbyville; and Duane Hume and his wife, Valorie, of Taylorsville; sisters, Ethel Gross of Georgetown, Reba Chamberlain of Franklin, Betty Carol Montgomery of Dayton, OH, and Barbara Howard, Bertha Meacham, and Shalimar Christian, all of Lexington; 11 grand-children; several step-grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and great-great-grand-children.



Funeral services were conducted at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville. Matt Ashby and Kent Stevens officiated. Interment was in the Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville.



