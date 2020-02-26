Merial Lee Barker, Sr. age 82, of Taylorsville, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the VA Medical Center in Louisville.
Merial was a veteran of the United States Air Force and National Guard. He was a retired aircraft mechanic for Delta Airlines. He was a graduate of Nancy High School and enjoyed farming.
He is survived by his children, Mel (Sara) Barker, Amy Barker and Julie (Rich) Wise; and grandchildren, Sydney (Kevin) and Lauren (Trey).
A memorial service was held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Beargrass Christian Church, 4100 Shelbyville Road in Louisville.
Visitation was held from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy be made to Coalition for the Homeless, 1300 S Fourth St., Suite 250, Louisville, KY 40208.
www.LakeCumberland FuneralService.com
Published in The Spencer Magnet on Feb. 26, 2020