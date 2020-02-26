Merial Lee Barker

Guest Book
  • "Great guy! Worked with him and very easy going guy! Rest in..."
    - Harold Baro
  • "I worked with Merial many years. Easy going and soft..."
    - Robert Tarantine
  • "MERIAL WAS A VERY NICE GUY ! I WORKED WITH HIM IN ATLANTA..."
    - jIM BURCHELL
  • "Amy, remember the summer before your freshman year at U.K.,..."
    - Katheleen Daulton
Service Information
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home - SOMERSET
1046 W HIGHWAY 80
Somerset, KY
42503
(606)-676-0071
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Beargrass Christian Church
4100 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Beargrass Christian Church
4100 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY
Obituary
Merial Lee Barker, Sr. age 82, of Taylorsville, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the VA Medical Center in Louisville.

Merial was a veteran of the United States Air Force and National Guard. He was a retired aircraft mechanic for Delta Airlines. He was a graduate of Nancy High School and enjoyed farming.

He is survived by his children, Mel (Sara) Barker, Amy Barker and Julie (Rich) Wise; and grandchildren, Sydney (Kevin) and Lauren (Trey).

A memorial service was held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Beargrass Christian Church, 4100 Shelbyville Road in Louisville.

Visitation was held from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy be made to Coalition for the Homeless, 1300 S Fourth St., Suite 250, Louisville, KY 40208.

View the obituary and send condolences to the family at our website: www.LakeCumberland FuneralService.com
Published in The Spencer Magnet on Feb. 26, 2020
bullet U.S. Air Force bullet World War II
