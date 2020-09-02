1/
Michael Anthony "Mike" Hedden
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Michael Anthony "Mike" Hedden, 62, of Taylorsville died on Friday, August 14, 2020, at the University of Louisville Hospital in Shelbyville. Born in Jefferson County, he was the son of Ruby M. Hedden and the late William J. Hedden.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother; a sister; and a grandson.

His survivors include his wife, Lisa K. Hedden of Taylorsville; children, Gina K. Hedden, Cindy Hughes, Michael K. Hedden, and Joshua S. Hedden, all of Taylorsville; mother, Ruby M. Hedden of Louisville; and 3 grandchildren.

The family will hold a Memorial Service at a later date.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Taylor Funeral Home
52 West Main Street
Taylorsville, KY 40071
502-477-1655
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved