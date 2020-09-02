

Michael Anthony "Mike" Hedden, 62, of Taylorsville died on Friday, August 14, 2020, at the University of Louisville Hospital in Shelbyville. Born in Jefferson County, he was the son of Ruby M. Hedden and the late William J. Hedden.



In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother; a sister; and a grandson.



His survivors include his wife, Lisa K. Hedden of Taylorsville; children, Gina K. Hedden, Cindy Hughes, Michael K. Hedden, and Joshua S. Hedden, all of Taylorsville; mother, Ruby M. Hedden of Louisville; and 3 grandchildren.



The family will hold a Memorial Service at a later date.



Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville.

