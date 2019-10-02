Michael N. "Mike" Burton, 57, of Harrison County, died Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Harrison Memorial Hospital. He was born November 20, 1961 to the late Freddie Norman Burton and Charlotte McQueary Ellis. Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Freddie "Little Fred" Burton Jr.; and sister, Debbie Dykes.
Mike is survived by his wife of 31 years, Lisa Burton; son, Matthew T. (Justina) Burton; daughters, Melissa R. (Dallas) Burchett and Jennifer R. (William) Hood; a sister, Lorie Calhoun; and grandchildren, Landry Burchett and Beau Burchett.
Services will be conducted at 8 p.m., Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Ware Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 2 p.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. View and sign the guestbook at www.warefuneralhome.com
Published in The Spencer Magnet on Oct. 2, 2019