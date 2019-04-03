Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Patrick Inman. View Sign



A Taylorsville resident, Mr. Michael Patrick Inman, age 75, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, in Signature Healthcare of Spencer County. He was born November 26, 1943, in Spencer County to the late David and Mary Alice O'Brien Inman. Michael was a Master Plumber, was a plumbing supervisor for the Kentucky Fair & Exposition Center, and was a member of Plum Creek Baptist Church. He was a United States Air Force veteran, a 32nd Degree Mason, a member of the Taylorsville Masonic Lodge #210 F.&A.M. where he was a past Master, and was a past President of the Spencer County Ruritan Club.



Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Mark Inman; and sisters, Geraldine Prickett and Katherine Inman.



He is survived by his wife, Nancy Duvall Inman; daughter-in-law, Andrea Inman (Tim Carney) of Taylorsville; and grandson, Collin Inman of Lexington.



Funeral services for Mr. Michael Inman were held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville. Bro. Chad Goodlett officiated. Interment was in Valley Cemetery.



Visitation was Monday from 5 - 8 p.m. A Masonic memorial service was held Monday evening at the funeral home. The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. A Taylorsville resident, Mr. Michael Patrick Inman, age 75, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, in Signature Healthcare of Spencer County. He was born November 26, 1943, in Spencer County to the late David and Mary Alice O'Brien Inman. Michael was a Master Plumber, was a plumbing supervisor for the Kentucky Fair & Exposition Center, and was a member of Plum Creek Baptist Church. He was a United States Air Force veteran, a 32nd Degree Mason, a member of the Taylorsville Masonic Lodge #210 F.&A.M. where he was a past Master, and was a past President of the Spencer County Ruritan Club.Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Mark Inman; and sisters, Geraldine Prickett and Katherine Inman.He is survived by his wife, Nancy Duvall Inman; daughter-in-law, Andrea Inman (Tim Carney) of Taylorsville; and grandson, Collin Inman of Lexington.Funeral services for Mr. Michael Inman were held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville. Bro. Chad Goodlett officiated. Interment was in Valley Cemetery.Visitation was Monday from 5 - 8 p.m. A Masonic memorial service was held Monday evening at the funeral home. The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home

101 Reasor Avenue

Taylorsville , KY 40071

(502) 477-8134 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Spencer Magnet on Apr. 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Spencer Magnet Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close