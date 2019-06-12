A Taylorsville resident, Ms. Nancy Louise Stump, age 73, passed away in Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville on Saturday June 7, 2019. She was born March 30, 1946, in Owensboro to the late Paul and Beulah Baker Mullen. Nancy was employed as a CNA at several nursing homes.
Ms. Stump was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by daughters, Samantha Stump of Taylorsville, and Charlotte (Joseph) Sheeks of Owensboro; and grandson, Nicholas Sheeks.
At the request of the family, cremation has been chosen. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home of Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on June 12, 2019