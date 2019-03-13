Nila Jean Colvin Gillahan, 81, of Shelbyville, entered into her heavenly rest on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at her residence. She was a native of Washington County and had worked as a food service manager for many years. She was a member of the Wakefield Baptist Church and attended Bloomfield Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Eugene Gillahan; parents, Murray London Colvin and Mary Frances Cranfill Colvin; brothers, Sherman and Hubert Colvin; sister, Maudie Lee Byrd; and grandsons, Garry Austin Chatman and Jason Gillahan.
She is survived by her daughter, Vicki Chatman of Shelbyville; son, Kerry Gillahan (Carole) of Bloomfield; extended daughter, Maureen McGrath of Corydon, IN; grandchildren, Robert Bradley Waits of LaFayette, LA, Carrie Lynn Hall of Shelbyville, and Zachary Tyler Gillahan of Bloomfield; 6 great grandchildren; and her loved and cherished Teddy Bear.
Graveside funeral services will be 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the Grove Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Tom Sparrow officiating. Burial at Grove Hill Cemetery will occur immediately after the graveside service.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive Louisville, Kentucky 40205 or to the , 240 Whittington Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40222.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on Mar. 13, 2019