Paul Ragland Williams, 89, of Mt. Washington, passed away June 18, 2019, at Baptist Health Louisville. He was a retired employee of General Electric, a United States Army veteran, serving in the Korean Conflict, a member of First Baptist Church Mt. Washington, I.U.E. 761, and VFW Post 5710.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Geraldine Vires Williams; brothers, Irvin, Jessie, and Thomas Williams; along with a sister, Virginia Casey.
He is survived by his daughters, Carolyn Sue Erwin (Jim), Pamela Jean Cottner (Dennis), and Melinda Lois Friday; grandchildren, Joshua Hoots, Matt Cottner (Christy), Trey Erwin, Eric Cottner, Doug Friday, and Hans Friday; along with a great-granddaughter, Addison Cottner.
Funeral services were held at 10 a.m., Saturday, at the McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial to follow in Valley Cemetery, Taylorsville.
Friends visited from 3 - 8 p.m Friday and after 9 a.m. Saturday. Memorial contributions are suggested to the First Baptist Church Mount Washington Building Fund.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on July 10, 2019