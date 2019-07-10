Paul Ragland Williams

Service Information
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY
40047
(502)-538-4228
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
Obituary
Paul Ragland Williams, 89, of Mt. Washington, passed away June 18, 2019, at Baptist Health Louisville. He was a retired employee of General Electric, a United States Army veteran, serving in the Korean Conflict, a member of First Baptist Church Mt. Washington, I.U.E. 761, and VFW Post 5710.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Geraldine Vires Williams; brothers, Irvin, Jessie, and Thomas Williams; along with a sister, Virginia Casey.

He is survived by his daughters, Carolyn Sue Erwin (Jim), Pamela Jean Cottner (Dennis), and Melinda Lois Friday; grandchildren, Joshua Hoots, Matt Cottner (Christy), Trey Erwin, Eric Cottner, Doug Friday, and Hans Friday; along with a great-granddaughter, Addison Cottner.

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m., Saturday, at the McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial to follow in Valley Cemetery, Taylorsville.

Friends visited from 3 - 8 p.m Friday and after 9 a.m. Saturday. Memorial contributions are suggested to the First Baptist Church Mount Washington Building Fund.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on July 10, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II bullet Korean War
