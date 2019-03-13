Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Stewart Jeffiers. View Sign



Paul Stewart Jeffiers, 88, longtime resident of Taylorsville, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, at his residence. Paul was a retired dairy and beef cattle farmer with a passion for horticulture, and co-owned The Berry Farm in Elk Creek with his wife, June. He served in the US Army Reserves as a tank instructor for a total of eight years, two of which were active duty. Additionally, Paul served the Spencer County community for many years in various roles including the Southern States Board of Directors, the Spencer County Fair Board, the Spencer County Extension Board, was previously a Farm Bureau officer and director, and as a Soil Conservation Board director. He was also previously named a Master Conservationist. Paul was also a lifetime member of the Taylorsville United Methodist Church.



Survivors include his wife of 67 years, June (Ragan) Jeffiers; daughter, Veronica (Richard) Crouch of Taylorsville; grand daughters, Jennifer (John) Dudinskie of Frankfort, and Erica (Kenneth) Brakefield of Taylorsville; and great-grandchildren, Jon Dudinskie, Ethne Fleming, Ainsley Brakefield, and Lincoln Brakefield.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Taylorsville United Methodist Church Memorial Fund.



Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Taylorsville United Methodist Church, 145 West Main Street, with the Reverend Charley Hatfield and Reverend Timo Karvonen officiating. Interment will be in the Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville.



Visitation will be from 2 - 8 p.m., Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville and after 11 a.m. on Thursday at the church prior to service. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville, and online condolences may be expressed at Paul Stewart Jeffiers, 88, longtime resident of Taylorsville, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, at his residence. Paul was a retired dairy and beef cattle farmer with a passion for horticulture, and co-owned The Berry Farm in Elk Creek with his wife, June. He served in the US Army Reserves as a tank instructor for a total of eight years, two of which were active duty. Additionally, Paul served the Spencer County community for many years in various roles including the Southern States Board of Directors, the Spencer County Fair Board, the Spencer County Extension Board, was previously a Farm Bureau officer and director, and as a Soil Conservation Board director. He was also previously named a Master Conservationist. Paul was also a lifetime member of the Taylorsville United Methodist Church.Survivors include his wife of 67 years, June (Ragan) Jeffiers; daughter, Veronica (Richard) Crouch of Taylorsville; grand daughters, Jennifer (John) Dudinskie of Frankfort, and Erica (Kenneth) Brakefield of Taylorsville; and great-grandchildren, Jon Dudinskie, Ethne Fleming, Ainsley Brakefield, and Lincoln Brakefield.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Taylorsville United Methodist Church Memorial Fund.Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Taylorsville United Methodist Church, 145 West Main Street, with the Reverend Charley Hatfield and Reverend Timo Karvonen officiating. Interment will be in the Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville.Visitation will be from 2 - 8 p.m., Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville and after 11 a.m. on Thursday at the church prior to service. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville, and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com. Funeral Home Hall-Taylor Funeral Home

52 West Main Street

Taylorsville , KY 40071

502-477-1655 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Spencer Magnet on Mar. 13, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for The Spencer Magnet Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close