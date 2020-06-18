Paul Tindle, 97, of Louisville, formerly of Little Mount, died on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at his residence. Born in Spencer County, he was the son of the late Raymond Clyde and Iva Mae Brooks Tindle. He was a lifelong farmer, and agriculture was his avocation as well as his vocation. The oldest member and former trustee of the Little Mount Baptist Church, he attended the church for over 85 years. In addition to farming, fishing and hunting were among his favorite pastimes. Years ago, he played softball and was a member of the winning Tindle Brothers Softball Team of Little Mount.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Cecil, Lester, Earl, David, and Bernice Tindle; granddaughter, Mary Alyson Clay; and great-granddaughters, Angel Tindle and Maliyah Tindle.
A devoted and loving husband, daddy, and granddaddy, his survivors include his wife of over seventy-three years, Evelyn Casey Tindle; children, Judy Tindle Clay and her husband, Reverend David Clay, of Little Mount, Scotty Tindle and his wife, Tressa, Darrell Tindle and his wife, Jeanie, and Larry Tindle and his wife, Sue, all of Shelbyville, and Paula Jo Hughes and her husband, Mark, of Louisville; grand-children, Heather, Casey, Darrell Jr. (Lauren), Nicole (Justin), Balinda (Archie), Jessica (Michael), Kelly, Daniel, and Whitney; and 15 great-grandchildren.
The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to Brittany and Michelle from Hosparus and Eden, Kim and Victoria of Home Instead.
Funeral services were conducted at 2 p.m., Monday, June 15, 2020, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, with the Reverend Tommy Purvis and the Reverend David Clay officiating. Interment was in the Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville.
Visitation was from 1 p.m., until 5 p.m., Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Little Mount Baptist Church, 6129 Little Mount Road, Taylorsville, Kentucky 40071.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on Jun. 18, 2020.