Pauline McClain Rogers, 94, of Little Mount, died on August 28, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of Spencer County. A native of Spencer County, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Mae Noel McClain and the widow of Wilbur Rogers. A lifelong and the oldest member of the Briar Ridge Christian Church, she was formerly active as a Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School leader, and a member of Hands of Joy. She was a homemaker and a farmer and she enjoyed crafting, gardening, and cooking. But, undoubtedly her greatest joy and happiness came from the time she spent visiting with her family and friends.
A loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, her survivors include her daughters, Sue Walls and her husband, J. B., of Little Mount, Nadine Jarvis and her husband, Russ, of Wilkinson, Indiana, Gale Morris and her husband, Jerry, of Ashland, and Kim Biehle and her husband, Jim, of Crothersville, Indiana; brother, Larry McClain of Mount Eden; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were conducted at 2 p.m., Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at the Briar Ridge Christian Church with the Reverend Lonnie McNabb and the Reverend Eugene Neyhart officiating. Interment was in the Briar Ridge Christian Church Cemetery.
Visitation was from 5 p.m., until 8 p.m., Monday, August 31, 2020, and from 10 a.m., until 12 noon, Tuesday, September 1, 2020, all at the church. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Briar Ridge Christian Church, 3951 Briar Ridge Road, Mount Eden, Kentucky 40046.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville, and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.