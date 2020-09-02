1/1
Pauline McClain Rogers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Pauline McClain Rogers, 94, of Little Mount, died on August 28, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of Spencer County. A native of Spencer County, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Mae Noel McClain and the widow of Wilbur Rogers. A lifelong and the oldest member of the Briar Ridge Christian Church, she was formerly active as a Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School leader, and a member of Hands of Joy. She was a homemaker and a farmer and she enjoyed crafting, gardening, and cooking. But, undoubtedly her greatest joy and happiness came from the time she spent visiting with her family and friends.

A loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, her survivors include her daughters, Sue Walls and her husband, J. B., of Little Mount, Nadine Jarvis and her husband, Russ, of Wilkinson, Indiana, Gale Morris and her husband, Jerry, of Ashland, and Kim Biehle and her husband, Jim, of Crothersville, Indiana; brother, Larry McClain of Mount Eden; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were conducted at 2 p.m., Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at the Briar Ridge Christian Church with the Reverend Lonnie McNabb and the Reverend Eugene Neyhart officiating. Interment was in the Briar Ridge Christian Church Cemetery.

Visitation was from 5 p.m., until 8 p.m., Monday, August 31, 2020, and from 10 a.m., until 12 noon, Tuesday, September 1, 2020, all at the church. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Briar Ridge Christian Church, 3951 Briar Ridge Road, Mount Eden, Kentucky 40046.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville, and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Funeral
02:00 PM
Briar Ridge Christian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Taylor Funeral Home
52 West Main Street
Taylorsville, KY 40071
502-477-1655
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved