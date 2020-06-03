Philip M. "Mike" Osborne, 76, formerly of Shelbyville, IN, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at his home in Taylorsville. He was born in Shelbyville, IN, the son of the late Ralph and Virginia (Young) Osborne and attended Shelbyville High School.
Mr. Osborne was self-employed and owned and operated Mike Osborne Signs in Shelbyville, IN before moving to Ft. Lauderdale, FL and later relocating to Shelbyville and Taylorsville.
Mike is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sandra K. (Hoyt) Osborne; son, Ryan S. Osborne (Julie); daughter, Buffy C. Osborne; brother, David Osborne (Janet); sister, Nancy Meal; five grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Nell Conrad; and brother, Jon Osborne.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Shelbyville, IN when conditions permit.
Cremation has been selected in accordance with his wishes. The cremated remains will be scattered at Cave Hill Cemetery Memorial Scattering Gardens in Louisville at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Webb Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.webbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on Jun. 3, 2020.