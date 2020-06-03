Philip M. "Mike" Osborne
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Philip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Philip M. "Mike" Osborne, 76, formerly of Shelbyville, IN, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at his home in Taylorsville. He was born in Shelbyville, IN, the son of the late Ralph and Virginia (Young) Osborne and attended Shelbyville High School.

Mr. Osborne was self-employed and owned and operated Mike Osborne Signs in Shelbyville, IN before moving to Ft. Lauderdale, FL and later relocating to Shelbyville and Taylorsville.

Mike is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sandra K. (Hoyt) Osborne; son, Ryan S. Osborne (Julie); daughter, Buffy C. Osborne; brother, David Osborne (Janet); sister, Nancy Meal; five grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Nell Conrad; and brother, Jon Osborne.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Shelbyville, IN when conditions permit.

Cremation has been selected in accordance with his wishes. The cremated remains will be scattered at Cave Hill Cemetery Memorial Scattering Gardens in Louisville at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Webb Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.webbfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Webb Funeral Home - Shelbyville
1144 W. Main
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-3750
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved