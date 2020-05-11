Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ramona Jean Stodghill. View Sign Service Information Hall-Taylor Funeral Home 52 West Main Street Taylorsville , KY 40071 (502)-477-1655 Send Flowers Obituary



Ramona Jean Stodghill, 89, of Shelby County, died on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at her residence. Born in Spencer County, she was the daughter of the late Burton and Lura Mae Travis Nethery. She was a member of the Highland Baptist Church. For many years, she was actively engaged in the operation of the family farm, and she will always be remembered for the vegetable gardens and flower gardens she produced. A homemaker, she took great pride and pleasure in her cooking and entertaining her family and friends. She was a former member of the Olive Branch Homemakers. Genealogical research was one of her hobbies and she was extremely knowledgeable with respect to her family's history.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Ralph Sageser.



Her survivors include her husband, Mansfield Stodghill of Shelbyville; sons, Glenn Sageser and his wife, Lise, Greg Sageser and his wife, Judi, and Burton Sageser, all of Shelbyville; grandchildren, Whitney Nichols and her husband, Chase, Bobby Sageser and his wife, Lydia, Scott Sageser and his wife, Renea, Kara McIntosh and her husband, Philip, and Thomas Sageser; and ten great-grandchildren.



Services and interment in the Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville will be private. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Habitat for Humanity of Shelby County, Post Office Box 728, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40066. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.

