Richard Dewayne "Richie" Poe
Richard Dewayne "Richie" Poe, 50, of Bloomfield, died September 16, 2020, in Louisville. He loved to mow lawns and spent lots of his pastime working on lawn mowers and his truck. Richard had a heart of gold and was always willing to help anyone, at anytime. He loved his family with all he had in him.

He was preceded in death by grandfathers, Jesse William Poe, Sr. and William Herbert Hill; grandmother, Frances McDole Lawson; and great niece, Skylar Rae Allen.

He is survived by his wife of 6 years, Verlinda Poe of Bloomfield; son, Nicholas Poe (Shannon) of Shelbyville; parents, Bill and Jane Poe of Shelbyville; mother, Carolyn Sue Noble of Waddy; stepchildren, Joshua Ballinger, Willard Patton, Linda Nation, and Laura Patton, all of Spencer County; grandmothers, Martha Ann Poe and Frances Jane Hill, both of Shelbyville; sisters, Carissa Waldridge (Ron) of Waddy, Crystol Hinkle (Kevin) of Smithfield, Carla "Mikki" Hughes (Dan) of Simpsonville, and Melissa Woosley (Scotty) of Crestwood; brother, Robert Allen Lear (Mini) of Waddy; brother-in-law, Joe Ballinger (Jacqueline) of Bloomfield; sisters-in-law, Shirley Hardin (Jerry) and Sherry Nation, both of Bloomfield; 4 grandchildren; 2 step- grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the Shelbyville Wesleyan Church. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service time at the church. Shannon Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Shelbyville Wesleyan Church.

Published in The Spencer Magnet on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Service
11:00 AM
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1266
