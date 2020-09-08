

Robert "Bob" Dempsey, age 83, died on Friday, September 4, 2020, in Louisville.



He was preceded in death by parents, Willie and Katherine Dempsey; son, Dennis Dempsey; a brother; and a sister.



He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Sue Dempsey of Shelbyville; children, Susan Lee Dodd of Shelbyville and Leanna McGaughey (Chris) of Lawrenceburg; 9 grandchildren; a brother; 2 sisters: a brother-in-law; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.



Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at the Shannon Funeral Home.



Visitation was 5 - 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial was at Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store