1/
Robert "Bob" Dempsey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert "Bob" Dempsey, age 83, died on Friday, September 4, 2020, in Louisville.

He was preceded in death by parents, Willie and Katherine Dempsey; son, Dennis Dempsey; a brother; and a sister.

He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Sue Dempsey of Shelbyville; children, Susan Lee Dodd of Shelbyville and Leanna McGaughey (Chris) of Lawrenceburg; 9 grandchildren; a brother; 2 sisters: a brother-in-law; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at the Shannon Funeral Home.

Visitation was 5 - 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial was at Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1266
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved