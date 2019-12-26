Robert F. Thomas, 89, of Taylorsville, died on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Signature Healthcare of Spencer County. A native of Spencer County, he was the son of the late Raymond and Virginia Kilfoy Thomas.
His survivors include his wife, Helen Thomas of Taylorsville; and son, Eddie Thomas of Taylorsville.
Funeral services were conducted at 10 a.m., Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville, Reverend Chance McConnell officiated. Interment was in the Big Spring Cemetery in Nelson County.
Visitation was from 3 p.m., until 8 p.m., Monday, December 23, 2019, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on Dec. 25, 2019