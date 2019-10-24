Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Eugene "Gene" Herndon. View Sign Service Information Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home 101 Reasor Avenue Taylorsville , KY 40071 (502)-477-8134 Send Flowers Obituary



A Taylorsville resident, Mr. Ronald Eugene "Gene" Herndon, age 75, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019, at his residence in Wakefield. He was born March 21, 1944, in Jefferson County to the late Roy and Emily Briggs Herndon.



Gene was a farmer, a United States Army veteran, and was a member of Taylorsville Christian Church. He loved the Wakefield countryside where he grew up, raised a family with his wife of 46 years, Nancy, and farmed his entire life. His wife, children, grandchildren, farm life, and fishing were the things he loved most.



Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Frances Holt, Elizabeth Bennett, and Lavon Yates; brothers, Carl Herndon and Bill Herndon.



He is survived by his wife, Nancy Bryant Herndon; daughter, Amanda Herndon; sons, Chad (Julie) Herndon, all of Taylorsville, Adam (Heather) Herndon of Bloomfield; brother, Harold (June) Herndon of Mt. Eden; grandchildren, Ethan, Madison, Grant, Mason, Logan, Peyton, Brittani, Lauren and Ethan; and great grandchildren, Shaylynn, Axon, Rilee, Leighton and Hamilton.



Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville. Bro. Tom Sparrow and Bro. Roger Hodge will officiate. Interment will be in Big Spring Cemetery.



