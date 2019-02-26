Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Ronald Hastings Miller died on February 4, 2019, in Fort Myers, FL, at the age of 79. He was born in 1939 and spent his formative years in his beloved hometown of Taylorsville. He attended Centre College in Danville, graduated from Bellarmine University in Louisville, and received his master's degree in urban and regional planning from Virginia Tech. Ron held planning positions in Mayfield, KY, Tampa, FL, and positions as county planner and director of building, zoning and planning for Marion County, FL. He worked for the human services department in Lee County as a senior planner until his retirement in 2005. He loved working with the various neighborhoods and stayed in touch with many of the residents after his retirement.



Ron is survived by his wife of 59 years, Lynn; daughter, Stacey Blaisdell; son-in-law, Aron; grandson, Charlie; and daughter-in-law, Debbie Foreman.



He was preceded in death by parents ,Clarence (Jakie) and Ethel Weston (Henry) Miller; and son, Scott.



He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father and grandfather.



Services are pending and will take place in Taylorsville in June. Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, Bonita Springs, FL, the Alvin A. Dubin Alzheimer's Resource Center, or Hope Hospice.



Arrangements entrusted to National Cremation & Burial Society.

Ronald Hastings Miller died on February 4, 2019, in Fort Myers, FL, at the age of 79. He was born in 1939 and spent his formative years in his beloved hometown of Taylorsville. He attended Centre College in Danville, graduated from Bellarmine University in Louisville, and received his master's degree in urban and regional planning from Virginia Tech. Ron held planning positions in Mayfield, KY, Tampa, FL, and positions as county planner and director of building, zoning and planning for Marion County, FL. He worked for the human services department in Lee County as a senior planner until his retirement in 2005. He loved working with the various neighborhoods and stayed in touch with many of the residents after his retirement.Ron is survived by his wife of 59 years, Lynn; daughter, Stacey Blaisdell; son-in-law, Aron; grandson, Charlie; and daughter-in-law, Debbie Foreman.He was preceded in death by parents ,Clarence (Jakie) and Ethel Weston (Henry) Miller; and son, Scott.He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father and grandfather.Services are pending and will take place in Taylorsville in June. Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, Bonita Springs, FL, the Alvin A. Dubin Alzheimer's Resource Center, or Hope Hospice.Arrangements entrusted to National Cremation & Burial Society. Funeral Home National Cremation & Burial Society N. Ft Myers

3453 Hancock Bridge Pkwy

North Fort Myers , FL 33903

(239) 995-1113 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Spencer Magnet on Feb. 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Spencer Magnet Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close