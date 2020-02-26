A Taylorsville resident, Mr. Ronald Joseph Bulf, age 80, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, at his residence. He was born September 30, 1939, in Clairton, PA., to the late Oliver Paul and Mafalda "Mae" Bof Bulf. Ronald was a retired fire captain for the San Bernardino County, CA. Fire Department, was a member of Taylorsville First Baptist Church, was a United States Navy Veteran and loved to play golf.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Mayberry Bulf; daughters, Mary Ann (Jeff) Carden of Taylorsville, Pamela Shaw of Pensacola, FL; sons, Kenneth Bruce (Teresa) Merrill of High Ridge, MO., Kenneth Lee (Melody) Bulf of Soldotna, AK; sister, Regina (Jerry) French of Oceanside, CA; brothers, Gerald (Marlee) Bulf of Fontana, CA., David Bulf of Riverside, CA; 7 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Mr. Ronald Joseph Bulf will be held at 2 p.m.Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville. Pastor Chance McConnell will officiate.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. until time of services. The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of a contribution to Hospice. The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on Feb. 26, 2020