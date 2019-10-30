Ruby Shewmaker Thomas, 86, of Taylorsville, died on Friday, October 25, 2019, at Signature Healthcare of Spencer County. Born at Cox's Creek in Spencer County, she was the daughter of the late Virgil and Mattie Rose Homan Shewmaker, and the widow of Clarence Allen Thomas, Sr.
Her survivors include her daughter, Shirley Thomas of Taylorsville; son, Allen Thomas and his wife, Missy, also of Taylorsville; and 2 grandchildren.
Funeral services were conducted at 2 p.m., Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville. Reverend Ronnie McKinney officiated. Interment was in Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville.
Visitation was from 2 - 8 p.m., Monday, October 28, 2019, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville. Arrangements were entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on Oct. 30, 2019