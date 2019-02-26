|
A Mt. Eden resident, Mr. Russell Thomas Boguskie, age 60, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019, at his residence. Russell was a self-employed carpenter and builder. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and was always thoughtful of others.
He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Glasscock Boguskie; daughters, Christina Naonna Boguskie of Shelbyville, Haley (Daniel) Harley of Taylorsville; son, Adam Cole Boguskie of Taylorsville; sister, Karla (Dan) Scanlan of Detroit, MI.; brothers, Rick (June) Boguskie of Shelbyville, Rick (Lynn) Neeley; and grandchildren, Emma, Kinsley, and Maverick.
Funeral services for Mr. Russell Thomas Boguskie were held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 25, 2019, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville. Bro. Roy Walls officiated. Interment was in Valley Cemetery.
Visitation was Sunday from 3 - 8 p.m. The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contribution to , 115 Eastview Drive Shepherdsville, KY 40165. The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on Feb. 27, 2019