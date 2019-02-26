Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russell Thomas Boguskie. View Sign



A Mt. Eden resident, Mr. Russell Thomas Boguskie, age 60, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019, at his residence. Russell was a self-employed carpenter and builder. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and was always thoughtful of others.



He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Glasscock Boguskie; daughters, Christina Naonna Boguskie of Shelbyville, Haley (Daniel) Harley of Taylorsville; son, Adam Cole Boguskie of Taylorsville; sister, Karla (Dan) Scanlan of Detroit, MI.; brothers, Rick (June) Boguskie of Shelbyville, Rick (Lynn) Neeley; and grandchildren, Emma, Kinsley, and Maverick.



Funeral services for Mr. Russell Thomas Boguskie were held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 25, 2019, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville. Bro. Roy Walls officiated. Interment was in Valley Cemetery.



Visitation was Sunday from 3 - 8 p.m. The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contribution to , 115 Eastview Drive Shepherdsville, KY 40165. The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. A Mt. Eden resident, Mr. Russell Thomas Boguskie, age 60, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019, at his residence. Russell was a self-employed carpenter and builder. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and was always thoughtful of others.He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Glasscock Boguskie; daughters, Christina Naonna Boguskie of Shelbyville, Haley (Daniel) Harley of Taylorsville; son, Adam Cole Boguskie of Taylorsville; sister, Karla (Dan) Scanlan of Detroit, MI.; brothers, Rick (June) Boguskie of Shelbyville, Rick (Lynn) Neeley; and grandchildren, Emma, Kinsley, and Maverick.Funeral services for Mr. Russell Thomas Boguskie were held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 25, 2019, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville. Bro. Roy Walls officiated. Interment was in Valley Cemetery.Visitation was Sunday from 3 - 8 p.m. The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contribution to , 115 Eastview Drive Shepherdsville, KY 40165. The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home

101 Reasor Avenue

Taylorsville , KY 40071

(502) 477-8134 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Spencer Magnet on Feb. 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Spencer Magnet Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.