Sarah Helen McKinley, 97, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Signature Healthcare of Spencer County. Born in Franklin County, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Harriet Finney, and the widow of the late Tom McKinley.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant son; brothers, Garnett Finney, James Finney, Charlie Finney, and Lewis Finney; sisters, Byrd Napier, Delma Richardson, Susie Narron, and Mildred Martin; sisters-in-law, Lottie Finney, Ruby Finney, Lucy Finney, and Zelma Finney; and brothers-in-law, Ryland Richardson, Sam Narron, and Jeryl Martin.



After graduating from high school in 1939, she moved to Washington, D. C., where she worked at the Pentagon. There she met her husband, Tom, and in 1950, they moved to Spencer County.



For over 55 years, she was a loyal and faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Taylorsville where she formerly served as the secretary of her Sunday School class and enjoyed the distinction of being the second oldest member of the congregation.



A loving and devoted mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she is survived by her daughters, Sarah Hickman and her husband, Linton, of Cox's Creek, and Sandra Stewart and her husband, Jimmy, of Taylorsville; grandchildren, Amanda Stewart, CaSandra Zabenco and her husband, Chris, of Taylorsville, and Sarah Rebecca Kimball and her husband, Joey, of Cox's Creek; great-grandchildren, Elleigh Zabenco, Landen Zabenco, Aubree Kimball, Adysen Kimball, and Ryan Kimball; sister-in-law, Eunice Finney of Rocky Mount, Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Taylorsville, with the Reverend Dr. Bob Sutton and the Reverend Chance McConnell officiating. Interment will be in the Big Spring Cemetery in Nelson County.



Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Taylorsville, with the Reverend Dr. Bob Sutton and the Reverend Chance McConnell officiating. Interment will be in the Big Spring Cemetery in Nelson County.

Visitation was held from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m., Tuesday, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville, and from 10 a.m., until 12:45 p.m., Wednesday, at the church. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the United We Build Fund at the First Baptist Church of Taylorsville, 115 West Main Street, Taylorsville, Kentucky 40071.

