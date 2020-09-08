1/1
Shelia Jean Hardin
A Taylorsville resident, Mrs. Shelia Jean Hardin, age 62, passed away Wednesday August 19, 2020, at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital in Louisville. She was born November 4, 1957, in Shelbyville to Emma Pearl Byrd and Delbert Eugene Norton. Shelia was a bookkeeper for the City of Taylorsville and treasurer for the Spencer County High School Band Boosters. She loved to cross stitch, read and enjoyed spending her free time with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Delbert Eugene (Darlene Jewell) Norton.

She is survived by her husband, Kenny Hardin; daughters, Misty (Todd) Jewell-Prace, Kelsi (Caleb) Hardin; mother and step-father, Emma (RL) Inghram, all of Taylorsville: sisters, Patty (Donnie) Chesser of Taylorsville, Nina (Randall) Chesser of Mackville; brother, Gene (Kelly) Norton of Taylorsville; step-children, Dwayne (Rosie) Jewell, Donna (Robbie) Milburn, both of Taylorsville, Mae (Wesley) Bunch of Willisburg; grand-children, Shelby (Michael) Moore, Ashlyn (Devin) Propheter, Tanner Hance; and great-grandchildren, Dixie, Brynleigh, Faith and Amarii.

Funeral services for Mrs. Shelia Jean Hardin were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 22, 2020, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville. Bro. Prentice Milburn officiated. Interment was in Valley Cemetery.

Visitation was Friday from 2 - 8 p.m. The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home was is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Spencer Magnet on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home
101 Reasor Avenue
Taylorsville, KY 40071
(502) 477-8134
