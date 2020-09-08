1/
Sidney Ann Pittman
{ "" }
Sidney Ann Pittman, infant, died on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Baptist Health Louisville.

Her survivors include her parents, Emily and Westin Pittman of Mount Eden; paternal grandparents; maternal grandparents; paternal great-grandparents; maternal great-grandparents; and several aunts and uncles.

Graveside services were conducted at 2 p.m., Monday, September 7, 2020, at the Briar Ridge Christian Church Cemetery, with the Reverend Lonnie McNabb officiating. Interment was in the Briar Ridge Christian Church Cemetery.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville, and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Spencer Magnet on Sep. 8, 2020.
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Briar Ridge Christian Church
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Taylor Funeral Home
52 West Main Street
Taylorsville, KY 40071
502-477-1655
