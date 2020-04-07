Syble Bowman Stump, 73, of Taylorsville, died on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Baptist Health Louisville. Born in Shelbyville, she was the daughter of the late Lonnie Paul and Margaret Pauline Bennett Bowman. She was a member of the Little Union Baptist Church. She was a retired beautician and she enjoyed playing bingo.
Survivors include her sons, Rodney Adam Shields and his wife, Karla, of Taylorsville, and Jamie Shields and his wife, Tamara Ann, of Eminence; brothers, Dennis Bowman of Taylorsville, Michael Bowman of Jeffersontown, and Lon Dale Bowman of Bagdad; sisters, Judy Jeffries of Taylorsville, Sharon Wyatt of Bloomfield, and Marzetta Malone of Florida; grandchildren, Blake Shields, Hunter Shields, Amanda Simpson, Cameron Shields, and Alexis Shields; and three great-grandchildren.
Private interment will be in the Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Taylorsville Community Church, P. O. Box 415, Taylorsville, Kentucky 40071.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on Apr. 8, 2020