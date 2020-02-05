Tami Gray Jones, 60, of Taylorsville, died on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Kindred Hospital in Louisville. Born in Shelbyville, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth Nelson and Rena Mae Stevens Gray.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Jane Gray.
Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer Jones (Steven Phalen), of Louisville; a brother; and a grandson.
Services will be private with the Reverend Allan Hahn officiating. Interment will be in the Little Mount Baptist Church Cemetery Cemetery in Little Mount.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on Feb. 5, 2020