A Shelbyville resident, Mr. Thomas Wood "Tom" Kirsch, age 85, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born March 19, 1934, in Washington County to the late Marvin and Ina Kirsch. Tom was a retired insurance agent for State Farm, was a United States Air Force veteran and was a member of Olive Branch United Methodist Church where he faithfully served as pastor parish relations chair and as a greeter. He enjoyed golfing and was an avid UK fan.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Carl Kirsch; sister, Cannon Kirsch; and a nephew, Michael Kirsch.
He is survived by his wife, Alice Kirsch; daughters, Bernice Palmer of Waddy, Teresa (Michael) Haynes of Taylorsville, and Lisa (Gene) Hardin of Mt. Washington; son, Randall (Tanya) Goodlett of Pleasureville; sister, Eleanor of Georgia; 13 grand-children; and 20 great grandchildren.
Funeral services for Mr. Thomas Wood "Tom" Kirsch were held at 1p.m., Friday, January 10, 2020, at the Olive Branch United Methodist Church in Shelbyville. Rev. Wallace Votaw officiated. Interment was in Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation was Thursday from 12 - 8 p.m. at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville. Additional visitation was Friday at Olive Branch United Methodist Church from 11 a.m. until time of the funeral service. The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on Jan. 15, 2020