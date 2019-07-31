Tom Boone, 77, of Taylorsville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family July 25, 2019.
He was a teacher and principal with The Archdiocese of Louisville and taught at St. Xavier High School for many years. Tom was also a teacher in the Spencer County School System.
He was preceded in death by his parents Bernard A. Boone and Mary Elizabeth Brown Boone.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, the former Janet Allgeier Boone; daughter, Penny Grisanti (Greg); son, Tommy Boone; daughter, Tracy Payton (Scott); daughter, Amy Quiroa (Andy); sisters, Betty Baker, Linda Wiesner; brothers, David Boone (Pam), Chris Boone; 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services were held at 12 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Ratterman & Sons Jeffersontown, 10600 Taylorsville Rd.
Memorial visitation was Sunday, July 28, 2019, 12 - 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Internment will be at a later date.
The family would like to give a special note of thanks to the staff at Hosparus Health and Wesley Manor.
Memorial contributions may be made to or American Breast Cancer Association.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on July 31, 2019