

Truman Nethery, 94, of Mt. Eden, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at his residence. He worked at General Electric for 31 years and he also farmed all his life. He was a member of the Mt. Eden Christian Church where he had been a leader and deacon for 70 years, church elder for 67 years, and chairman of the board for 43 years. He was a World War II Army veteran. He was also a member of the Mt. Eden Masonic Lodge #263 for 63 years, the American Legion, and was appointed a Kentucky Colonel in 2007.



He was preceded by his son, Ricky Nethery; parents, Arthur and Oma (Whitehouse) Nethery; great-grandson, Michael Jason Robinson; brothers, Cecil and Shirley Nethery; and sister, Louise Hughes.



He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Lorine Nethery of Mt. Eden; son, Michael Glenn Nethery (Jo Carol) of Mt. Eden; sister, Janet Burgin (Alvin) of Mt. Eden; grandchildren, Amber, Chris, Lori, and William; 7 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Lisa Nethery; and sisters-in-law, LaVerne Nethery and Barbara Nethery.



Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at the Shannon Funeral Home with Bro. Adam Sayre, Bro. Roy Temple, Jr. and Bro. Tom Conway officiating. Visitation was 12 - 8 p.m. Monday, September 7, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial was in the Grove Hill Cemetery.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Mt. Eden Christian Church.

