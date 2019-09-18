A Taylorsville resident, Mrs. Virginia Corrine Monroe, age 94, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019, at her residence. She was born November 21, 1924, in Spencer County to the late Ed and Margaret Stevens Ingram. She was a retired employee of General Electric, was a farmer and homemaker, and was a member of the First Assembly of God Church.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Edward Monroe; son, Kenneth Edward Monroe; 5 brothers and sisters; grandchild, Tommie Monroe; and great grandchild, Mikie Monroe.
She is survived by her daughter, Sue Ann (Edgar) Case of Bloomfield; sons, Michael (Cathy) Monroe, Billy (Bonnie) Monroe, both of Taylorsville; 6 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren.
Funeral services for Mrs. Virginia Corrine Monroe were held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville. Sister Judy Wilson officiated. Interment was in Valley Cemetery.
Visitation was Monday from 12 - 8 p.m. and Tuesday after 9 a.m. The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on Sept. 18, 2019