A Taylorsville resident, Mrs. Wanda Verniece Shirley, 92, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020. She was born March 6, 1928, in Anderson County, the daughter of the late Otis and Edna Taylor Riley. Verniece was a homemaker, and a member of Plum Creek Baptist Church and the Waterford Homemakers.
She was married 70 years to the late Alvis Shirley. They had one son, Tony Shirley, married to Debi and presently living in Taylorsville.
She has 3 grandchildren, Kate Shirley Akers (David) of Harrisburg, PA, Emily Shirley Williamson (Matthew) of Lexington, and Mason Shirley (Rachel) of Louisville; great-granddaughters, Elle and Helena Akers; brothers, Larry Riley of Taylorsville and Earl Riley of Mt. Washington.
Private services were held for Mrs. Wanda Verniece Shirley.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contribution to Plum Creek Baptist Church or Hosparus Health of Louisville.
The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home of Taylorsville was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on Apr. 1, 2020