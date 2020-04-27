A Taylorsville resident, Mr. William E. "Billy" Waldridge, age 75, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of Spencer County. He was born January 16, 1945, in Spencer County to the late Eugeneath and Rosa Elizabeth Sharp Waldridge. Billy was a retired carpenter and was a member of the Taylorsville Community Church.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rosella Waldridge; sister, Sharon Kay Rogers Waldridge; and brother, Eddie Waldridge.
He is survived by his daughter, Jeanetta Waldridge of Taylorsville; son, William Clayton Waldridge of New Castle; sister, Charlotte Reynolds of Taylorsville; brothers, Donald "Donnie" (Judy) Waldridge, Roger (Rose) Waldridge, both of Taylorsville, and Glenn Waldridge of New Castle; as well as several loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services for Mr. William E. "Billy" Waldridge will be private. The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home of Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Spencer Magnet on Apr. 22, 2020